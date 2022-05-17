Same­-sex marriage: Delhi HC raps Centre for objecting to livestreaming

Court asks it to file fresh affidavit before next date of hearing

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday expressed displeasure at the Union government’s affidavit opposing livestreaming of the hearing in the pleas seeking legalisation of same-sex marriage.

The Bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla refused to take this affidavit on record and directed the Centre to file a fresh one before the next date of hearing on August 20.

As the matter came up before the Bench on Tuesday, one of the lawyers for the petitioners, senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, highlighted that the Union government was opposing the livestreaming of the hearing by using terms like "sympathy" and "hallucination". He submitted before the court that the affidavit demeans the rights of same-sex couples - rights that were recognised by the Supreme Court.

‘Not in public interest’

Opposing the livestreaming of the hearing in this case, the Union government had taken the stand that the issue was not of public interest. It had gone on to allege that the petitioners were trying to "create hallucination" of public interest in the matter to purportedly "sensationalise" it by allegedly "creating unnecessary hype".

After hearing Mr. Kaul's contention, the High Court asked who had vetted the affidavit and when the government counsel said that it is yet to come on record, the Bench asked that it not be brought on record.

The court went on to say that the government needs to bring the affidavit on record "if there is anything objectionable" in it. The court also said that such an affidavit cannot come directly from the Union government and that it should be vetted. "Don't do a mindless exercise. This is not done," the court said.

Following this, the Union government submitted in court that it would file a better affidavit in the matter before the next date of hearing.

The plea for livestreaming the hearing in the matter was filed by three individuals based out of Mumbai and Karnataka and was tagged with the petitions seeking the legalisation of same-sex marriage.

The petitioners who sought livestreaming of the proceedings said that nearly seven to eight per cent of the country's population was interested in knowing the developments in the case and thus argued that it should be livestreamed.