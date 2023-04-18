Samajwadi Party’s decision to not field any Yadav candidate for Mayor marks a shift in party’s caste calculations in Uttar Pradesh

April 18, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - Lucknow

The Samajwadi Party’s (SP) decision to not field a single Yadav mayoral candidate in the 17 civic bodies across Uttar Pradesh marks an attempt at realigning its caste equations, with a focus on non-Yadav Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and the Brahmin community.

Elections in 17 municipal corporations, 199 nagar palika parishads and 544 nagar panchayats in the State will be held in two phases on May 4 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.

In the 17 civic corporations — Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Meerut, Shahjahanpur, Firozabad, Ayodhya, Aligarh, Agra, Mathura, Ghaziabad, Bareilly, Varanasi, Moradabad, Kanpur and Saharanpur — the SP has given its party symbol to four Brahmins, two non-Yadav OBCs, two Muslims and three non-Rajput upper castes.

No Yadav candidate has been fielded even in constituencies such as Firozabad, Kanpur and Gorakhpur, which have a sizeable community population, nor in the two constituencies reserved for OBCs — Saharanpur and Meerut.

Signals outreach

The party’s decision to field Kajal Nishad from Gorakhpur is noteworthy as it signals an outreach towards the Nishad community, an experiment the party has earlier tried with mixed results.

“I am a soldier of [SP chief] Akhilesh Yadav and thankful to him for reposing faith in a woman worker from the Nishad community. People from all communities, including mine, are with the SP,” Ms. Nishad told The Hindu. The Nishad community has a sizeable presence in roughly 20 Assembly segments across the eastern part of the State.

The party’s outreach to the upper-caste communities, with minimal reliance on Rajput candidates, signals the acceptance of the fact that with a Rajput CM in the driver’s seat, the community, which once stood behind the party, is unlikely to back the SP in the coming elections.

Senior party leaders say that the SP is reaching out to upper caste communities and non-Yadav OBCs in the belief that Muslim-Yadav consolidation will not be enough to take on BJP in 2024.

The party has propped non-Yadav OBC leaders such as Swami Prasad Maurya and six leaders from the SC community in leadership roles. Close to 35% of the party leaders inducted in the national executive recently were non-Yadav OBCs.