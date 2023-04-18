HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Samajwadi Party’s decision to not field any Yadav candidate for Mayor marks a shift in party’s caste calculations in Uttar Pradesh

With an eye on Lok Sabha polls next year, the Samajwadi Party is trying to woo non-Yadav OBCs and Brahmins as party leaders feel the M-Y consolidation won’t be enough to stop the BJP juggernaut 

April 18, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - Lucknow

Mayank Kumar
Sushma Kharakwal, BJP’s Mayor candidate from Lucknow for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh urban local body election, on way to file her nomination papers in Lucknow on April 17, 2023.

Sushma Kharakwal, BJP’s Mayor candidate from Lucknow for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh urban local body election, on way to file her nomination papers in Lucknow on April 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

The Samajwadi Party’s (SP) decision to not field a single Yadav mayoral candidate in the 17 civic bodies across Uttar Pradesh marks an attempt at realigning its caste equations, with a focus on non-Yadav Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and the Brahmin community.

Elections in 17 municipal corporations, 199 nagar palika parishads and 544 nagar panchayats in the State will be held in two phases on May 4 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.

In the 17 civic corporations — Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Meerut, Shahjahanpur, Firozabad, Ayodhya, Aligarh, Agra, Mathura, Ghaziabad, Bareilly, Varanasi, Moradabad, Kanpur and Saharanpur — the SP has given its party symbol to four Brahmins, two non-Yadav OBCs, two Muslims and three non-Rajput upper castes.

No Yadav candidate has been fielded even in constituencies such as Firozabad, Kanpur and Gorakhpur, which have a sizeable community population, nor in the two constituencies reserved for OBCs — Saharanpur and Meerut.

Signals outreach

The party’s decision to field Kajal Nishad from Gorakhpur is noteworthy as it signals an outreach towards the Nishad community, an experiment the party has earlier tried with mixed results.

“I am a soldier of [SP chief] Akhilesh Yadav and thankful to him for reposing faith in a woman worker from the Nishad community. People from all communities, including mine, are with the SP,” Ms. Nishad told The Hindu. The Nishad community has a sizeable presence in roughly 20 Assembly segments across the eastern part of the State.

The party’s outreach to the upper-caste communities, with minimal reliance on Rajput candidates, signals the acceptance of the fact that with a Rajput CM in the driver’s seat, the community, which once stood behind the party, is unlikely to back the SP in the coming elections.

Senior party leaders say that the SP is reaching out to upper caste communities and non-Yadav OBCs in the belief that Muslim-Yadav consolidation will not be enough to take on BJP in 2024.

The party has propped non-Yadav OBC leaders such as Swami Prasad Maurya and six leaders from the SC community in leadership roles. Close to 35% of the party leaders inducted in the national executive recently were non-Yadav OBCs.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.