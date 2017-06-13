Sale of loose cigarettes makes it tough to quit: survey

Fifty-nine per cent Indians feel that banning the sale of loose cigarettes will discourage smoking, a survey has revealed.

The survey, titled ‘Pulse of the Nation Poll’, covered 8,179 respondents in the age group of 18-25. It was jointly conducted by news app Inshorts and global research firm Ipsos and covered topics like the effectiveness of warning graphics on cigarette boxes, ban on sale of loose cigarettes, and the motives behind smoking.

While 55% of the participants felt that tobacco users should not have the freedom to consume what they want, 68% said the government should take stringent steps to discourage tobacco consumption. Incidentally, 61% of smokers agreed that the sale of loose cigarettes made it difficult for smokers to quit.

Stringent rules

Around 69% Indians were unsure of the impact of warning images on cigarette packs in reducing smoking. While 60% of non-smokers supported no freedom of choice for smokers, 52% of smokers rebuked the idea. Validating the role of healthcare professionals in reducing smoking, 83% agreed that “smoking is injurious to health”.

When it came to discouraging chewing tobacco products, 68% Indians who participated in the poll felt that a lot more can be done in the same regard. About 63% of smokers felt that the government should come up with stringent rules and awareness programs to discourage use of tobacco products.

“The survey was conducted to spread awareness on tobacco consumption patterns,” said Azhar Iqubal, Co-founder and CEO, Inshorts. “Our survey shows that health experts’ advice on the ills of smoking are taken more seriously vis-à-vis warning visuals on cigarette packs,” added Parijat Chakraborty, executive director, India, Ipsos public affairs.

“Interestingly, there is some convergence among smokers and non-smokers on the key motivation for smoking – both attribute it to stress relief,” added Mr. Chakraborty.