Sale of firecrackers not permitted as per SC, NGT orders, reiterates HC

Please go to Supreme Court and seek a clarification, traders told

The Delhi High Court on Monday said that the sale of firecrackers is not permitted in the Capital as per the orders passed by the National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva asked a group of traders, who had moved the court against the complete ban on the storage and sale of all kinds of firecrackers, to either approach the Supreme Court or the NGT for any relief.

“Please go to the Supreme Court. The SC is already looking into the issue today. Seek a clarification. Inform NGT. They are a specialised body,” the High Court said.

It also said that the pandemic was not over and it was time to be careful.

“Have you seen the interview of the AIIMS director, where he says probably the surge has started? Now we have to be careful. Yesterday, for the first time in 36 days, the cases were beyond 30,000,” the judge observed.

The traders who were seeking permission to sell their stock here for use outside the city withdrew their petition.

The traders had contended before the High Court that in terms of the Supreme Court order, sale of green firecrackers can be permitted in the Capital if it is not for “use” here.

The Central Government’s counsel said the onus was on the traders to show as to where they could take their stock for sale without contravening any of the judicial orders.

Poor AQI

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee said the sale and use of crackers cannot be permitted in the city which is still witnessing “poor” air quality.

Delhi Government Additional Standing Counsel Naushad Ahmed Khan said that COVID-19 restrictions were yet to be lifted completely and for the last one year, the government was not allowing the use of firecrackers.

Mr. Khan said the authorities have seized thousands of kilogram of firecrackers pursuant to the raids carried out by them.

In their plea, the traders had contended that the Delhi Government’s decision to impose an absolute ban on firecrackers violates their fundamental right to profess and continue their trade in “environmentally friendly greencrackers”.

It said there is “complete non-application of mind” and in the absence of any study to indicate that the bursting of firecrackers is a “major contributor to the pollution levels, the prohibition is arbitrary, unreasonable and ought to be set aside”.