Salary, pension fundamental rights of all employees: HC

Bench dismisses petition by north body

The Delhi High Court on Monday said salaries and pension are fundamental rights of employees or retirees while dismissing a plea by North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) to extend the time for clearing arrears of staff.

A Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rekha Palli denied refused to entertain a plea by the corporation. seeking extension of time to clear arrears of salaries and pension of serving and retired employees of all categories from April 5 to April 30.

The court said the non-availability of funds is not a ground to deny salaries and pension to the employees on time.

“The right of employees to get salaries and pension is a fundamental right. The right to get salaries and pension is a part of the right to life and liberty under the Constitution,” the court said.

The court had on March 9, directed all the three municipal corporations of Delhi to clear all the arrears of pension and salaries of all the ex-employees and serving staff of all categories on or before April 5.

Senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, representing the Delhi government, said it was the only government that was not getting grants from the Centre to pay municipal corporations and that they have to manage their own affairs also.