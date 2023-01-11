Salary backlog in MCD remains a growing worry 

January 11, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - New Delhi

Eight months after the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi was constituted, the civic body continues to reel under its poor financial situation with the current backlog in salary and pension payments standing at ₹ 907 crore.

While the civic body is yet to see the mayoral polls -- and the elected councillors taking oath -- after the ruckus that ensued last week, MCD officials expressed concerns over the unpaid dues, adding that the sources of external revenue have dried up and the internal revenue remains insufficient.

Post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations in May, the unpaid dues have seen fluctuations between ₹ 600 crore and ₹ 1,200 crore.

Currently, employees – across various categories – are yet to be paid salaries and pensions ranging between one and two months. “This month, we have paid salaries to sanitation workers and other Group-D employees with great difficulty. It is unlikely that we will be able to pay any more salaries this month, unless we get our final instalment of funds for this year from the Delhi government,” said an MCD official.

Every month, the civic body requires ₹ 774 crore to pay salaries and pensions to its employees. Prior to the unification, employees under the North and East civic bodies participated in numerous strikes over the subject of pending salaries. However, civic officials said the situation is unlikely to improve.

“With councillors clashing at the maiden House meeting, it comes as a sign that there will be plenty disagreements on schemes, proposals and other matters. In the past, councillors have often rejected proposals of increasing property tax rates, but they need to remember that unless we have some form of healthy internal revenue, they will also struggle to implement new schemes,” said an MCD official.

The official said that the civic body is likely to reach its peak in internal revenue collection, which is recorded towards the end of each financial year. “The party in power at the MCD will face the question of pending dues on a recurring basis. They will have to act because most of the civic body’s money is going into paying salaries and preventing the backlog from increasing. And this leaves very little room for new projects,” said the MCD official.

Responding to the observations, a senior MCD official said, “We are trying our best to increase the internal revenue collection. However, external revenue is a core component towards ensuring timely salary payments, and we hope to receive the third installment soon.”

