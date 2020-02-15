Salary accounts of NDMC staff ‘hacked, money siphoned off’

The salary accounts of over 200 employees of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) were allegedly hacked and money siphoned off in the first two weeks of February this year, said the police.

We have received only two complaints of online fraud from the employees, but the NDMC employees’ union has stated that over 200 staff have lost their salary after being cheated online, Deepak Yadav, ADCP (New Delhi) said, adding that the matter has been forwarded to relevant department for necessary action.

In a letter to the NDMC chairman, the union said that lakhs had been withdrawn from salary accounts by someone through ATM from different locations.

Card cloning

It is suspected to be case of forgery done by cloning of ATM cards.

The incident came to light NDMC employee Amir Yadav registered an FIR at Mandir Marg police station and SBI branch on February 9.

Mr. Yadav said he lost ₹15,000 from his salary account and that the money was illegally withdrawn from an ATM in Munirka when he was at home.

“Most case of frauds were conducted from SBI accounts... over 200 employees are suffering... their money was illegally withdrawn at different locations in Delhi-NCR, in some cases the money has been withdrawn from cities in south India,” read a statement by the union.

The union added that the employees have started surrendering their ATM cards to authorities. “It is a very bad implementation of cashless transactions, which is a plan of the Centre,” the union added.