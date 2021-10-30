Salaries of North body employees pending for months: AAP

New Delhi

BJP says Delhi government is withholding funds

The AAP on Friday alleged that the BJP-governed North Delhi Municipal Corporation has not paid salaries to employees for up to three months.

“BJP ruled North body hasn’t paid salaries of safai karamcharis for two months. Dengue breeding checkers, doctors, nurses and teachers are not paid for three months. When the entire country is preparing for Deepavali with great joy and zeal, flocking to the markets, buying clothes, getting bonuses from their employers, there is also a section in Delhi that is suffering,” AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

Mr. Bharadwaj said that safai karamcharis were our COVID warriors and they served the society bravely during the pandemic. He said that it is sad that the people who step out with their brooms early in the morning haven’t been paid their dues.

“The spread of dengue is taking over Delhi and we talked at length about how the domestic breeding checkers of the civic body haven’t gone to look after the situation. The reason behind this huge mismanagement is that they haven’t been paid salaries for the past three months by the North body. They have not even paid the salaries of doctors and nurses. The teachers too have not been paid for the past three months. What about their Deepavali? Don’t they have families to care for?” the AAP leader asked.

Mr. Bharadwaj said that it is shameful that the corporation cannot help even their own employees. “To add to the agony, the Mayor of the North body, Raja Iqbal Singh, is hosting a grand gala for Deepavali Milan at his place. This is the height of shamelessness! You are celebrating while your people suffer. Utterly distasteful. We condemn this and demand that they all be given their dues,” he added.

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that it is regrettable to repeatedly see AAP playing politics on sensitive issues such as delay in payment of salaries.

“Employees of North body very well know that the Delhi government is withholding funds of not only North body but also of other two civic bodies. As a result North body is in acute financial crunch, resulting in delay in salary payments,” he said.