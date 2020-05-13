Salaries of healthcare workers pending: Mayor

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has not been able to pay salaries to staff of various cadres, including municipal healthcare workers, for the last three months, said Mayor Avtar Singh while appealing for grant of funds from the Delhi government on Tuesday.

This comes following a letter by the Municipal Corporation Doctors’ Association to the Prime Minister, raising the issue of salaries and threatening to resign “en masse” as they would be left with no option. Nurses working at hospitals run by the civic body said that they had not received at least two months’ salary.

Despite efforts to improve revenue generation and budgetary grants received from the GNCTD, the municipal corporation has not been able to disburse salary for the last three months to various cadres of North DMC. This has not only adversely affected their morale but also put them under immense hardships, said Mr. Singh.

Revenue shortage

In a statement, he wrote that the body has been short of revenue since its formation in May 2012. The non-implementation of the fourth Delhi Finance Commission (DFC) and rejection of certain recommendations of the fifth DFC had caused a major dent in the civic body’s finances, he said. The cumulative effect of non-implementation of the fifth DFC amounts to ₹3.683 crore as on March 31, it read.

Recommendations of the fifth DFC with regard to grant of ₹300 crore per annum for municipal hospital had not been accepted and it is another cause of concern, he said.

Appealing for the benefit of healthcare workers at the six hospitals run by the civic body, Mr. Singh said that it would be the “most opportune time” to help by releasing “long due grants, which is the need of the hour as well.”

He called upon the Delhi government to implement these recommendations and release funds with retrospective effect, totalling to a grant of ₹1,500 crore so as to help the civic body recover and “help change the face of municipal hospitals”.