Salaries not paid in time to health workers: plea

A petition before Delhi High Court has alleged irregularity in timely payment of salaries to auxiliary nurse midwives, lady health visitors and public health nurses working in the dispensaries, maternity homes and child welfare centres run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.
A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan, which the petition was listed on Tuesday, recused from hearing it and directed that it be listed before another Bench.
Registered trade union — Hospital Employees’ Union — in its petition claimed that despite the nurses working on the frontlines ever since the virus outbreak, they have not been paid their salaries on time.
The union has contended that many of the nurses, who have been working tirelessly, and their family members have been infected with COVID-19 and they have been facing difficulties in arranging funds for treatment. The plea also sought directions to the corporation and the Delhi government to pay the salaries for the months of May to August of the auxiliary nurse midwives, lady health visitors and public health nurses.
