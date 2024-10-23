ADVERTISEMENT

Sakshi has sold her integrity to sell book: Babita Phogat after WFI protest allegations

Published - October 23, 2024 11:35 pm IST - GURUGRAM

In a reference to Sakshi Malik, Babita Phogat wrote on X, “Some got assembly, some got posts. Sister, you got nothing, we can understand your pain.” She said that one should “shine with her own character as the borrowed light cannot last for long”.

The Hindu Bureau

Wrestler Babita Phogat | Photo Credit: PTI

A day after Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, in an interview to a news channel, said that wrestler and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Babita Phogat had “instigated” wrestlers to protest against then Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan in a bid to replace him, Ms. Babita on Wednesday said Ms. Malik has “sold her integrity” to sell her book.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not naming anyone, but in a reference to the Olympic medal winner, Ms. Babita, a three-time Commonwealth Games medallist, wrote on X, “Some got assembly, some got posts. Sister, you got nothing, we can understand your pain.” She said that one should “shine with her own character as the borrowed light cannot last for long”.

Ms. Malik, whose memoir, Witness, was published recently, had in the interview said that two BJP leaders, Ms. Babita and Tirath Rana, had secured permission for them to hold protests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sakshi, Babita engage in war of words over wrestlers' protest

Wrestler Geeta Phogat came out in defence of her younger sister and said that the position Ms. Babita has achieved in wrestling and politics was because of her “hard work and integrity” and “everyone knew who had the greed to be the WFI chief”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli said one should “refrain from indulging in politics of allegations and counter-allegations”. He said that Ms. Babita had a “clean image” and was a “good party worker”, adding that he “did not believe that she could indulge in such politics”.

Ms. Malik had also said that some people had filled the mind of Vinesh Phogat, another face of the wrestlers’ protest, with “greed”. Reacting to the remarks, Ms. Vinesh, now the MLA from Haryana’s Julana, told a news agency on Tuesday that if raising one’s voice for women wrestlers and the desire to win medals for the country was greed, she considered it “good”.

“If this is greed, it will stay with me till my death,” she said, adding that Ms. Malik should make it clear what “greed” she was talking about.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Haryana

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US