Saket incident: police write to court for CCTV footage

The Delhi Police has written to Saket court authorities to provide them with CCTV footage of the spot where a policeman was thrashed by lawyers, said sources.

Video goes viral

The video of the incident which went viral on Monday shows that Constable Karan Yadav, who is posted with Mehrauli police station, had come to execute a court order and was returning when he was stopped by a group of lawyers who allegedly thrashed him.

An officer said, “The matter has to be dealt with professionally which is why the footage of the spot has been sought from the court.”

He added that letters have been written to the security in-charge of Saket court on the same.

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code based on the complaint filed by the official.