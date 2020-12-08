Saket, Chandni Chowk metro stations see average waiting time of 28 mins

Nearly a month into providing real-time average waiting time updates for a few stations, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has seen an average waiting time of 28 minutes to 35 minutes at stations like Saket, Chandni Chowk and Rajiv Chowk.

The DMRC had announced on November 11 that the real-time average waiting time at a few of the stations with a heavy footfall, would be provided if the waiting time went beyond 20 minutes.

On Monday, the Saket metro station recorded an average waiting time of 35 minutes during the morning peak hour.

Peak hours on the metro network are between 8.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. while in the evening it is from 5.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

The updates provided by the public transporter on its social media handles showed that stations like Chawri Bazaar saw a waiting time of 25 minutes during peak hours in the morning on November 12, while at Rajiv Chowk metro station the average waiting time was 21 minutes during the evening peak hours on the same day.