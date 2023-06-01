Sahil taken to Shahbad Dairy to re-enact crime sequence

June 01, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Delhi police on Wednesday took Sahil, accused of brutally murdering a 16-year-old girl, to Shahbad Dairy to re-enact the sequence of the crime.

“He has been evasive during questioning and has made contradictory statements. Sahil was taken there to trace the sequence of events before and after the crime and corroborate the versions shared by various witnesses,” said a senior police officer.

FSL given samples

The police on Wednesday said they recovered blood samples and pieces of cloth from the crime scene on Sunday and sent them to a forensic science laboratory (FSL).

Sahil is charged with stabbing the victim more than 20 times and bludgeoning her to death with a stone in full public glare.

Search to find the murder weapon, which Sahil is believed to have thrown somewhere near the Rithala metro station, is under way, said the police.

The police are likely to seek Sahil’s custody for five more days on Thursday when his two-day police remand ends.

“The sequence of events is yet to be mapped and the murder weapon has also not been recovered, so we will seek an extension of his custody. We are also examining Sahil’s phone to check the possibility of others being involved in the crime,” said the officer.

The police are also interrogating Sahil’s friends, with whom he is believed to have planned the killing. Sahil was taken to a hospital for a routine check-up on Wednesday.

Eyewitness account

A friend of the victim, who helped carry her battered body to the ambulance, told the reporters here that Sahil had been threatening the girl despite being repeatedly asked to stay away.

“Two of her friends and I told Sahil to stay away. On Sunday, as soon as I heard about the incident, I rushed to the spot. It was too difficult to look at her,” he said.

Ex gratia file sent to L-G

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he has sent the file regarding the ₹10 lakh ex gratia to the victim’s family to the Lieutenant-Governor for approval. “Will support them [victim’s family] in every possible way,” Mr. Kejriwal said in a tweet.