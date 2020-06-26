Safoora thanks all those who ‘spoke out for her’

New Delhi:

26 June 2020 14:14 IST

Pregnant Jamia Milia Islamia scholar Safoora Zargar, who was granted bail by the High Court earlier this week, thanked those who spoke out for her, and said that she needed time to get her health and life in order.

"I am grateful to the Almighty and all those who have spoken out for me within India and outside and deeply grateful to the Delhi High Court for this order of release," said Ms. Zargar in her first statement since her release.

She was arrested on April 28 in connection with the northeast Delhi riots, since when she has been in judicial custody at Tihar Jail, charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention (Act).

Ms. Zargar also thanked her family for "standing by her and going through this trauma and worry," as well her lawyers. Stating that she needed time to recover, she said that she did not wish to say anything else at this point of time.