Safety is more important than sanitation, say voters in north-east Delhi

December 05, 2022 01:49 am | Updated 01:49 am IST - New Delhi

The 2020 north-east riots weigh heavy on the mind of many in the area who lined up to cast their vote on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

While security of life and livelihood became the key determinant while picking the councillor candidate, voters also didn’t lose sight of the dirty streets and drains that define their everyday existence.

Vikas Chauhan who came to vote at a polling booth in Shiv Vihar with his father Latoor Singh, 65, said the violence had created a deep-seated insecurity among area residents.

“The BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) assured people during campaigning that it (violence) won’t happen again if we elect them,” said the 32-year-old, his voting booth right next to several shops that were torched during the riots. “Safety is more important than sanitation,” he said, as his father nodded in agreement.

Less than a kilometre away, Jameel Ahmed, 49, pointed to the Madeena Masjid close to his house that was completely gutted during the riots.

“Though this election should be about sanitation, my street has a Muslim majority and people over here will vote mainly for the Congress. They feel that AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) did not stand with them or help them during the riots,” he said.

In Maujpur, another riot hotspot, Anil Kumar, 45, who runs a general store, said the polarisation from 2020 still exists.

‘Polarisation still exists’

“Next to my shop, many Muslim shops were burnt and where my brother lives, many Hindu shops were burnt by rioters. The violence left a strong impact — Hindus will support BJP and Muslims will vote for AAP,” he said.

Mr. Kumar, however, said he is a businessman and does not think along sectarian lines.

“My main issue is that MCD officers take bribes from me for different things and it should stop. I think AAP should come [to power].”

Jafrabad resident Mohammad Alimuddin, 42, said dirty streets and drains are the main issues of the area, but “the riots are still in everyone’s mind”.

Pointing to open drains clogged with waste and plastic, he said the situation has been like this for the past five years.

“Though both the councillor and the MLA were from AAP, they did not do anything. Last time I voted for AAP, but this time I didn’t,” said Alimuddin.

ADVERTISEMENT