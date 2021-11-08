Safety audit wasn’t done for Green Park parking facility: AAP

Days after the Delhi Government ordered an inquiry into the collapse of a part of a multilevel car parking in Green Park, South Corporation Leader of the Opposition, Aam Aadmi Party’s Prem Chauhan, said that the BJP-led civic body “did not obtain a safety certificate” for the facility.

“The multilevel parking at Green Park was inaugurated in a haste since it was during the Assembly poll season. The civic authorities have not conducted a structural safety audit. Had it been done, then maybe, we would have known about the irregularities in the construction of the facility. Shopkeepers near the parking facility were threatened and huge sums of money were collected from them in the name of parking conversion charges to build this facility,” said Mr. Chauhan.

The 17-storey parking facility was inaugurated on two separate occasions — in January 2020 and November 2020 — by the SDMC at a cost of ₹19 crore.

The AAP has ordered an inquiry only for political mileage, said Standing Committee chairman B.K. Oberoi said that the collapse at the parking facility was caused due to “a mechanical error”.

“The AAP has ordered an inquiry only for political mileage. The parking facility is fully automated and there is no scope for manual error. If there is corruption and irregularities in the construction of the parking facility, then how is it that no incidents took place over the past year? Two of the four towers are currently operational and the remaining are in working order but are not operational because of the inquiry,” said Mr. Oberoi.