Safdarjung Hospital: OPD hours extended at three depts.

September 17, 2023 01:49 am | Updated 01:50 am IST - New Delhi

The Central government-run Safdarjung Hospital here has decided to extend OPD hours at its medicine, surgery and paediatrics departments.

The hospital’s medical superintendent Vandana Talwar on Saturday told reporters that, people can now register till 5.30 p.m. at these three departments from October 1.

At all other departments, the outpatient department (OPD) registration timings will be till 11.30 a.m.

“Currently, about 10,000 people come to our OPD every day and people who are not able to register at the main OPD can register for the ‘evening OPD’,” Dr. Talwar said.

