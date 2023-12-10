Safdarjung Hospital doctor ends life in south Delhi’s Gautam Nagar

December 10, 2023 02:04 am | Updated 02:04 am IST - New Delhi

A 25-year-old resident doctor of Safdarjung Hospital ended his life by suicide, leaving behind a note.

The police said Jay Diplesh Savla, a native of Kandivali West in Mumbai, ended his life at his rented accommodation in Gautam Nagar area of south Delhi’s Hauz Khas on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said the news was shared with the victim’s father and his statement was recorded on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the victim had mentioned in his note that he was under depression and taking medicines for it.

Those in distress may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT