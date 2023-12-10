HamberMenu
Safdarjung Hospital doctor ends life in south Delhi’s Gautam Nagar

December 10, 2023 02:04 am | Updated 02:04 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old resident doctor of Safdarjung Hospital ended his life by suicide, leaving behind a note.

The police said Jay Diplesh Savla, a native of Kandivali West in Mumbai, ended his life at his rented accommodation in Gautam Nagar area of south Delhi’s Hauz Khas on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said the news was shared with the victim’s father and his statement was recorded on Sunday.

She said the victim had mentioned in his note that he was under depression and taking medicines for it.

Those in distress may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.

