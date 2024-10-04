GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Safdarjung begins in-hospital sale of clothes, items made by patients with disabilities

Published - October 04, 2024 01:04 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Safdarjung Hospital on Friday inaugurated a four-day sale of clothes and other utility items, such as blanket covers and dolls, made by patients with disabilities. The sale, which was halted due to the pandemic, and has now been restarted, was organised by the Vocational Guidance (VG) section of the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Department.

With the aim of upskilling Persons with Disabilities, the hospital has been offering training sessions doctors, teachers and craft instructors to both in-patients and out-patients.

Dr. Suman Badhal, faculty incharge of the VG Section and Staff, said, “The hospital undertakes this initiative in an attempt to skill people who have disabilities so that they can get employment based on skills such as stitching.” She added that around 50-60 patients have contributed to the items which are up for sale. Most of them, she added, have locomotor disabilities and some have spinal injuries.

Dr. Vandana Talwar, the medical superintendent of the hospital, said, “As a healthcare institution, we have a responsibility to go beyond medical care and contribute to the holistic development of individuals. This sale is a wonderful example of how rehabilitation can transform lives.”

