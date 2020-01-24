Safai Sena to hold meetings in slums, invite party leaders

Safai Sena, an association of waste pickers, small scrap dealers and reprocessors, will be holding “town halls” in slums, inviting representatives of political parties to present their views and listen to issues, for a week starting Friday.

Discuss problems

The meetings will discuss the problems of air pollution affecting the residents of the city and especially the poor, said the head of NGO Chintan, which works with waste pickers, Chitra Mukherjee.

More than 200 slum dwellers from different parts of Delhi will put their problems in front of the representatives, she added.

The meetings have been planned in the constituencies of Badli, Jangpura, Matiala Mahal, Kondli, Delhi Cantonment, Brijwasan, R. K. Puram and New Delhi.