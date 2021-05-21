Sadh Sangat Gurdwara, a helping hand for patients

GURUGRAM

21 May 2021 23:47 IST

Volunteers have been providing free food to those stuck at homes, infected by COVID-19

Less than a month after Anil Dubey, a marketing executive with a real estate firm, shifted to Mapsko Paradise Housing Society in Sector 83 here with his wife and two children from Delhi in April, the couple got infected with COVID-19. With none of the relatives and friends around to lend a helping hand, the Dubeys were left in the lurch.

But a message in the housing society’s WhatsApp group about a gurdwara offering free home delivery of food was a godsend for them.

“Both of us were down with the infection, and cooking was not possible. So we decided to avail of this facility offered by Sadh Sangat Gurdwara in South City-1. It was a great experience. The gurdwara’s volunteers would leave the food at the society gate. The security guards then delivered it to us,” said Mr. Dubey. He said that he, along with family, would visit the gurdwara after the situation returns to normalcy and make a contribution.

Neat and tasty

Tasneem, a teacher, recalled how the food was delivered in “neatly packed containers that could be used in the microwave oven and disposed of keeping in view the comfort of the patients”. Ms. Tasneem, her husband and their 12-year-old child availed the facility for almost two weeks last month after they were infected. “They continued to supply even after we were fully recovered till the time we did not ask them to stop. I recommended this facility to many of my friends and relatives,” said Ms. Tansem, a Sector 31 resident.

The gurdwara management committee has been offering free home delivery of food to COVID-19 patients for almost a month now. “We daily deliver around 850-900 thalis for lunch and dinner each. Our own volunteers deliver it to the families within a radius of five km. For a distance beyond this, we prefer the families to send someone to collect the food,” said Baljeet Singh, member of Gurdwara Sadh Sangat management committee.

Test report mandatory

However, a COVID-19 positive report is mandatory for availing of the service. The menu was prepared after consulting with a dietician, keeping in view the needs of the patients, said Mr. Singh,

Besides, the management committee has also been offering oxygen concentrators for free use, online consultation for the infected patients through its panel of doctors, and also set up a 50-bed makeshift hospital with oxygen beds recently.

Resistance from residents

Former senior vice-president of Axis Bank, Rajesh Wadhwa, a South City-I resident, said the management faced resistance from local residents when they decided to set up oxygen langar for COVID-19 patients inside the gurdwara premises, but it did not deter them.

“They listened to the genuine concerns of the residents fearing spread of infection and managed to get space inside the Government Law College for the facility. Hats off to this community which is always willing to lend a helping hand in any situation,” said Mr. Wadhwa.

Surendra Makhija, a DLF Phase-II resident, applauded them: “Can’t thank them enough. The gurdwaras are and have always been there like the invisible hands of God!”