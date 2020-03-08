Sadar Bazar shop owners left high and dry this Holi

With Holi celebrations set to begin in the Capital, the shopkeepers in Sadar Bazar have taken a double hit because of derailed shipments from China and declining customer footfall due to the COVID-19 scare.

The local vendors as well as traders at this hub where pichkaris and water balloons are sold are in a fix after supply from Chinese factories has been stopped in mid-January.

Samjuddin, a shopkeeper, said that the last packet of balloons he could procure was in January. He said, “I have got these pichkaris from a factory in Gurugram at a very high rate and the customers are refusing to buy these at such prices.”

“We got the last stock two months ago and now we have no goods left. It will be worse if the situation does not improve in near future,” said Amrit Pal Singh, a toy store owner.

Drawing a comparison, he said that plastic toys made in China are popular among customers owing to their finishing which toys made in our country lack.

The shopkeepers also said that after the outbreak of COVID-19, people were refraining from visiting crowded areas as a preventive measure. “The shops used to attract a lot of customers in this season, but the fear of the disease among people has changed the situation this time,” said Devesh Khurana of Shan Tradings.

Inflated wholesale prices of goods in India and stuck payments of shipments have posed a threat to several shopkeepers. Mr. Singh said people will be forced to switch businesses which are not dependent on imports from China, if there the situation does not improve.