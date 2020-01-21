SAD to not fight polls after rift over CAA

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday said it would rather not contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections than “sacrifice the interests of the minorities” in relation to its opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“During our meeting with the BJP, our oldest ally, we were asked to reconsider our stand on CAA but we declined to do so. SAD is of the firm stand that Muslims cannot be left out of CAA... We are also strongly against the NRC,” said SAD leader Manjinder Sirsa, who wonon a BJP ticket from Rajouri Garden said.

He said: “The diversity of India is the strength of our unity. We cannot compromise on this vision for which ancestors have made supreme sacrifices...there are strong ideological differences between the two parties on the issue of the CAA on which the SAD wants the Muslims to be included in the Act, and on NRC which the SAD can never support,” he added.

The SAD said it was , it said in a statement, was firm that all minorities, including Muslims along with Sikhs, Hindus, Christians, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists who were facing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh “had to be protected by our great nation.”

‘Sufferings of minorities’

“As a representative of the minorities in general and of the Khalsa Panth in particular, the SAD follows the footsteps of our great gurus on secular and humanitarian equality as articulated in our daily Ardaas. We truly understand the pain, anguish and sufferings of other minorities and cannot compromise on their interests,” a statement issued by the SAD said.