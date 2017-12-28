Delhi

‘Sad this is being blocked’

Sad that progressive step is being blocked, says CM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday came out against the L-G’s move to return the government proposal for home delivery of services. “I really feel sad that such a progressive step is being blocked,” tweeted Mr. Kejriwal. “LG says digitisation enough. Elected govt says digitisation needs to be coupled wid doorstep delivery LG does not agree So, the question is - in a democracy, in such a situation, who shud have final say - LG or elected govt?? (sic),” he tweeted.

