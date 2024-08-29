ADVERTISEMENT

SAD Delhi unit urges CBFC to stop release of Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Emergency'

Updated - August 29, 2024 01:55 pm IST

Published - August 29, 2024 01:34 pm IST - New Delhi

In his letter to the board, the party's Delhi president Paramjit Singh Sarna said the trailer of the film "depicts erroneous historical facts that not only misrepresent the Sikh community but also promotes hatred and social discord"

PTI

Kangana Ranaut. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) Delhi unit has urged the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to stop the release of Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Emergency', saying the film has the potential to incite communal tension and spread misinformation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ranaut, a BJP MP, stars in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film that will hit the screens September 6.

SGPC sends legal notice over Kangana’s upcoming movie Emergency

In his letter to the board on Wednesday (August 28, 2024), the party's Delhi president Paramjit Singh Sarna said the trailer of the film, which was released recently, "depicts erroneous historical facts that not only misrepresent the Sikh community but also promotes hatred and social discord".

ADVERTISEMENT

“Such depictions are not only misleading but also deeply offensive and damaging to the social fabric of Punjab and the entire nation,” he said. The Emergency, imposed on June 25, 1975, by the then Gandhi-led Congress government, saw a suspension of civil rights for nearly two years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Sarna said, "Given the potential of this film to incite communal tensions and spread misinformation, I strongly urge the CBFC to exercise its authority to prevent its release."

He said that a "thick line must be drawn between the right to freedom of speech and the propagation of hateful content that threatens the harmony of our society". 'Emergency' marks Ranaut's first release after being elected an MP on a BJP ticket from Mandi, in her native Himachal Pradesh.

The BJP-led Central government on July 12 had announced that June 25, the day the Emergency was declared in 1975, would be observed as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' to commemorate the "massive contributions" of those who endured inhuman pains of the period.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

New Delhi / Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US