GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SAD Delhi unit urges CBFC to stop release of Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Emergency'

In his letter to the board, the party's Delhi president Paramjit Singh Sarna said the trailer of the film "depicts erroneous historical facts that not only misrepresent the Sikh community but also promotes hatred and social discord"

Updated - August 29, 2024 01:55 pm IST

Published - August 29, 2024 01:34 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Kangana Ranaut. File

Kangana Ranaut. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) Delhi unit has urged the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to stop the release of Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Emergency', saying the film has the potential to incite communal tension and spread misinformation.

Ranaut, a BJP MP, stars in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film that will hit the screens September 6.

SGPC sends legal notice over Kangana’s upcoming movie Emergency

In his letter to the board on Wednesday (August 28, 2024), the party's Delhi president Paramjit Singh Sarna said the trailer of the film, which was released recently, "depicts erroneous historical facts that not only misrepresent the Sikh community but also promotes hatred and social discord".

“Such depictions are not only misleading but also deeply offensive and damaging to the social fabric of Punjab and the entire nation,” he said. The Emergency, imposed on June 25, 1975, by the then Gandhi-led Congress government, saw a suspension of civil rights for nearly two years.

Mr. Sarna said, "Given the potential of this film to incite communal tensions and spread misinformation, I strongly urge the CBFC to exercise its authority to prevent its release."

He said that a "thick line must be drawn between the right to freedom of speech and the propagation of hateful content that threatens the harmony of our society". 'Emergency' marks Ranaut's first release after being elected an MP on a BJP ticket from Mandi, in her native Himachal Pradesh.

The BJP-led Central government on July 12 had announced that June 25, the day the Emergency was declared in 1975, would be observed as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' to commemorate the "massive contributions" of those who endured inhuman pains of the period.

Related Topics

New Delhi / Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.