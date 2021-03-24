‘Sad day for democracy, will continue struggle’

New Delhi

24 March 2021 23:58 IST

Kejriwal attacks Centre after Rajya Sabha passes GNCTD Bill

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday slammed the Central government for passage of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, in the Rajya Sabha.

“RS passes GNCTD amendment Bill. Sad day for Indian democracy. We will continue our struggle to restore power back to people. Whatever be the obstacles, we will continue doing good work. Work will neither stop nor slow down,” party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet.

AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that it is a “dark day for democracy”.

Advertising

Advertising

“The rights of the government elected by the people of Delhi have been taken away and handed over to LG. Parliament, which is the temple of our democracy, was chosen for the murder of democracy. People will fight against this dictatorship. #BJPFearsKejriwal,” Mr. Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

AAP leader Satyendar Jain said that regardless of whatever the Central government does, “we will keep working, we will not stop”.

“The NCT of Delhi [Amendment] Bill, 2021, is an unconstitutional attempt to make Delhi Government ‘administratively impotent’ by a political party that has been made ‘electorally impotent’ by people of Delhi,” AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha tweeted.