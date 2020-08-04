Sacred Heart Cathedral to reopen today

Sacred Heart Cathedral — one of the oldest churches in the Capital — will reopen its doors to the general public from August 4, over four months after shutting down due to COVID-19.

Parish priest Father Lawrence P.R. said that several security measures have been put in place, including limiting the number of devotees during mass, to ensure that people coming to the church remain safe.

“Entry is allowed for asymptomatic people only, with separate entry and exit for visitors. No entry for those over 65 years of age or under 10, and other vulnerable groups. Entry will be allowed only if the visitor is wearing a face mask and is ready to undergo thermal scanning and using hand sanitiser before entering the premises. Spitting is not allowed and visitors will have to maintain social distancing while avoiding any physical contact,” he said.

Few other churches in Delhi have started allowing visitors and have advised those entering the premises to instal Aarogya Setu app.