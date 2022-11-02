Sacked from job, employee kills couple, domestic help in west Delhi

Key accused was fired from job due to ‘unprofessional attitude’; he hatched plan with five others

A couple and their domestic help were killed in broad daylight at their three-storey house in west Delhi’s Ashok Nagar on Tuesday, the police said.

Two of the six accused, identified as Sachin, 19 and Sujeet, 21, have been arrested.

A PCR call was received at the Hari Nagar police station at 9.15 a.m. about a burglary at a house in Ashok Nagar. When the police reached the spot, they found the bodies of three persons. The victims were identified as Sameer Ahuja, 38, his wife Shalu, 35, and their domestic help Sapna, 33. The couple’s three-year-old daughter was the only surviving member.

While bodies of the women were found lying on the ground floor where Shalu used to run a beauty salon, the body of Sameer was found lying on the first floor of the building. The police said the throat of both the women had been slit with a sharp-edged weapon while Sameer had multiple injuries on his face and head.

Explaining the sequence of events, the police said, Sapna had come to the house around 8 a.m. as usual, while the driver of the house came at 9 a.m. “The driver found the house ransacked after which he made a PCR call. Inspection of the crime spot revealed that the accused had a friendly entry. The family members had also taken tea inside the salon before the incident,” an officer said.

Accused was sacked

On the motive behind the killing, the DCP said that the main accused, who is currently on the run, and his girlfriend had been working at Shalu’s salon for sometime. About 10 days ago, due to their “unprofessional attitude”, they were sacked. Sameer had also allegedly humiliated them.

“The main accused felt disrespected that he was humiliated in front of his girlfriend and planned to take revenge against the couple. He hatched a conspiracy to kill them and discussed it with his accomplices – Sujit and Sachin. Three others, known to the main accused, were also roped in,” the DCP added.

A police officer said that the main accused and his girlfriend were in a relationship and that was something that infuriated Shalu and Sameer.

CCTV footage

CCTV footage of the incident revealed that the accused persons came on two motorbikes at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. “The footage also showed them rushing out of the home at around 9 a.m. Though they had taken the digital video recorders (DVR) of the CCTV camera attached nearby, investigations revealed that the accused entered the house around 10 minutes prior to Sapna’s arrival. While Sapna came and started making tea in the kitchen on the first floor, the accused were already inside the house and had killed the couple. Later, they killed Sapna too,” an officer said.

Lucky escape for child

The police added that the accused had planned to kill the minor child too. However, since she was sleeping on a bed rolled up in a blanket, the accused might not have spotted her and rushed out of the house, an officer said.

Neighbours said that Sameer used to run a garment business while Shalu had opened the salon two months ago. “They had bought the house less than a year ago. They had gone to attend a family function on Monday and had returned around 3 a.m. We didn’t hear any noise when the incident took place and were alerted only after the driver screamed and made a PCR call,” a neighbour, requesting anonymity, said.

The police said that they have recovered Shalu’s phone, a knife and a bloodstained towel from the two accused while raids are being carried out to nab the remaining suspects.