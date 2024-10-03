Sacked bus marshals write to Delhi govt., seek reinstatement 

Over 10,000 former bus marshals on Wednesday wrote an open letter to the Delhi government and leaders of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP, demanding their reinstatement within a week.

The letter highlighted the difficulties faced by them since the termination of their services on the orders of Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena in October last year on the grounds of an “improper appointment process”.

“The education of our children has been disrupted, and we are battling immense financial and emotional stress,” the letter read.

The former bus marshals requested that their representatives be allowed to participate in the meeting of AAP and BJP MLAs with the L-G over the issue on Thursday. They also expressed gratitude to the Delhi Assembly for passing proposals in their favour twice but noted that no tangible actions have followed. They had earlier held protests over the issue in front of the Secretariat and Raj Niwas.

