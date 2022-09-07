Sack Sisodia, Jain from Cabinet: Delhi BJP

BJP MLAs and workers stage a protest outside Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s residence in Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Delhi BJP MLAs on Tuesday staged a demonstration outside Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence demanding that he and Health Minister Satyendar Jain be sacked from the Delhi Cabinet.

BJP MLAs, led by the Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, marched to Mr. Sisodia’s house after they were unable to meet the President despite a scheduled appointment where they were supposed to demand the dismissal of the AAP government on corruption charges.

Preventive custody

The police quickly placed the BJP MLAs under preventive custody along with scores of BJP workers and took them to the Mandir Marg police station from where they were later released.

“It has been proved from the sting that the commission of liquor contractors was increased from 2% to 12% so that half of the share could be returned to CM Arvind Kejriwal, Sisodia and the party in cash,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged.

“That is why ₹144 crore were waived off for liquor contractors and ₹30 crore were refunded in the Delhi airport liquor contract as well,” the BJP leader added.

According to BJP sources, the party is likely to approach the CBI with similar “sting” videos purportedly featuring liquor retailers admitting to giving kickbacks to the Delhi government in return for liquor retail licences on Wednesday.

The BJP said Mr. Sisodia’s name had come up in scams related to construction of additional classrooms in government schools, and purchase of DTC buses and Delhi Jal Board.