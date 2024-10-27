Sachdeva admitted to RML two days after taking dip in Yamuna

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva was admitted to RML Hospital on Saturday after experiencing breathing difficulties and skin irritation. On Thursday, the BJP leader took a dip in the Yamuna river to highlight the alleged failure of the Delhi government to clean the heavily polluted river ahead of Chhath Puja.

Hospital sources said all necessary tests were conducted and that doctors have prescribed him medicines for three days.

In a statement issued after his admission to the Centre-run medical facility, Mr. Sachdeva said, “For me, the cleanliness of the Yamuna before Chhath Puja holds more importance than my health.”

The BJP leader said he was satisfied that his action had led to “widespread criticism of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s corruption and negligence in the name of Yamuna cleaning”.

He added, “Once I recover, I will personally visit [Chief Minister] Atishi to demand that the river be cleaned and its flow be increased before the Chhath festival.”

In response, ruling AAP said, “As far as industrial waste in the Yamuna is concerned, there is no industry in Delhi. Industrial waste is coming from the drains of Panipat and Sonipat. This has been verified, and the NGT has said this many times.”

It added, “If Virendra Sachdeva is serious about this, he should talk to the Haryana government and stop industrial waste from Sonipat and Panipat from being dumped into the Yamuna.”

On Wednesday, Mr. Sachdeva had dared AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal to take a dip in the river, saying the former CM had, while campaigning for the 2020 Assembly poll, assured the city residents of cleaning the Yamuna ahead of the election in 2025.

The issue has snowballed into a major political row after a thick layer of toxic white froth appeared in the Yamuna at Kalindi Kunj ahead of Chhath Puja.

The festival is celebrated predominantly by Purvanchalis, the Bhojpuri-speaking people from eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and parts of Jharkhand.

A large number of them have settled in the city, making them one of the largest voter bases in the national capital.