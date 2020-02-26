S. Srivastava appointed Special CP, Law & Order

New Delhi

26 February 2020 01:28 IST

He is likely to replace outgoing Delhi Police chief on Feb. 29

In the midst of the ongoing violence in the Capital, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered repatriation of Sachidanand Srivastava, a 1985-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, to the Central AGMUT cadre here on Tuesday.

Mr. Srivastava, who was posted as Special Director General (Training) in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) prior to his repatriation from central deputation, was, in a subsequent order from the Delhi Home Department, appointed Special Commissioner of Police (law and order) in the Delhi Police.

Sources in the MHA claimed that Mr. Srivastava, who held various posts in the Delhi Police, including traffic and the elite special cell, was pipped to replace outgoing Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik whose month-long extension in view of the Delhi Assembly elections will end on February 29.

Advertising

Advertising

“Mr. Srivastava, currently appointed as special Commissioner of Police [CP] law and order, would be CP on February 29. He is the same batch as the outgoing Commissioner and is the senior most IPS officer on a three-member panel,” the MHA source claimed.

“He has already taken charge of his new role which will put him in a better position to take charge as the Commissioner given the current law and order situation in the city,” said a police source.

The other two officers on the panel, according to the MHA source, were Taj Hassan, currently posted as Special Commissioner of Police, Traffic in the Delhi Police and Satyendra Garg, Joint Secretary in the MHA — both of whom belong to the 1987 batch.