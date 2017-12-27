Ryots protest over land compensation

Farmers on Tuesday sat on an indefinite protest outside the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority Office (GNIDA) to press for their demand against the delay by the State government in providing the 64% compensation and allotment of 10% developed plots in lieu of their acquired land.
According to farmers’ leader Manvir Bhati, farmers demand 10% developed land and 64.7% additional compensation as per the Allahabad High Court’s order.
