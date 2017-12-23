Ryan murder case: CBI opposes bail plea of teen

The CBI on Friday opposed the bail plea of the 16-year-old student accused in the Ryan International School murder case, saying the recent Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) order to try him as an adult “speaks about his mental status and the heinous crime he committed”.

The agency sought dismissal of the bail plea on the ground that the JJB had passed an order denying statutory bail to the student, accused of killing a seven-year-old schoolmate.

Next hearing on Jan 6

Additional Sessions Judge Jasbir Singh Kundu said that he would hear the detailed arguments on January 6 on the appeal filed by the juvenile against an order of the Juvenile Justice Board denying him bail.

The probe agency made the submissions in a written reply to the appeal after which the court posted the matter to the next date since an adjournment was sought by the counsel for the accused.

The victim was found with his throat slit in the school’s washroom on September 8 and the Gurugram Police had said the crime was committed by a school bus conductor, which was later refuted by the CBI.