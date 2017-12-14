Ryan case: JJB allows CBI to collect juvenile’s fingerprints

The Juvenile Justice Board here on Wednesday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation to collect the fingerprints of the juvenile delinquent in the case where a seven-year-old was found dead inside the Ryan International school in Gurugram.

Opposition to plea

The Board also dismissed the defence’s application seeking to defer the proceedings related to declaring him an adult.

Despite opposition by the defence counsel, the JJ Board allowed the CBI to collect the fingerprints of the juvenile delinquent from the Observation home in Faridabad on December 19.

The defence had opposed the CBI’s application seeking fingerprints saying that the agency should have sought it earlier, but now that the juvenile had been taken to the crime scene to recreate the sequence of events the agency should not be allowed to take the fingerprints.

The court also turned down the defence’s plea to defer the proceedings related to declaring the juvenile as an adult till the time the CBI files the charge sheet in the case to understand the circumstances under which the crime was committed.

“In connection with our application seeking access to Social Investigation Report and the Psychological report of the juvenile, the board said that the two reports would be shown to us inside the court before any adverse order is passed.

Bail application

The bail application will be heard on Friday,” said Defence counsel Sandeep Aneja. He added that a further appeal would be made against the JJ Board order to allow the CBI to collect the fingerprints.

The court also ruled that as and when the CBI makes a request for the age and matriculation certificates of the juvenile, the defence would be given notice to submit it.