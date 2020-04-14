RWA questions CM’s claim of screening

A joint Resident Welfare Association in Dilshad Garden raised questions over the Chief Minister’s claim of screening 15,000 people and retorted that residents in the area have not been screened for COVID-19.

Kapil Verma, president of Sanyunkt Manch Resident Welfare Federation of Dilshad Garden, said that there was no screening in the areas under the jurisdiction of the federation. Mr. Verma said that under the aegis of the federation, 20 RWAs are connected, including sealed zones like Pocket J&K and Pocket L.

“I am also the president of Pocket F and no one has been screened in this area. I have been told the same about other areas as well except one,” he said, adding that about 50 people were screened in Dilshad Colony on Sunday. “We are yet to ascertain where the tests have been conducted if they have.”

Pramod Mehta, general secretary of Dilshad Colony’s C, F, G, and J Pocket, said that on Sunday, a team had come to the area and screened about 50 people till evening.

On denial mode

However, representatives of SG Pocket, LIC Colony and H Pocket among others denied screening in their areas. RWA member of Pocket L, where three persons were tested positive, also claimed that no person was screened in the area despite presence of positive cases.

Mr. Verma and other representatives said that as a measure against the spread of COVID-19, the areas have been sanitised and officials are trying to ensure enforcement of lockdown.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Friday, said that 123 medical teams had screened more than 15,000 people living in 4,032 houses. He had also said that thousands of people were quarantined and tests were done. “The hard work of the health officials and the successful implementation of ‘Operation Shield’ made Dilshad Garden coronavirus-free,” he said.