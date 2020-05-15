RWA comes to the rescue of maid as employer leaves her in the lurch

House help of the Defence Colony family, which was tested positive in April, was found on the road sobbing. She claimed she was tested positive and was asked by the family to leave the house.

Resident Welfare Association president Major (Retd) Ranjit Singh said that around 11.30 p.m. on Wednesday, security guards informed him about a woman on the road. “When we enquired, she told us that she used to work in the house and now she has been tested positive. She said she was asked by the family to leave after the test result came,” he said.

Though she was asked to go to a hospital, Mr. Singh got the impression that she wanted to go back to her employer’s house. “We consoled her. A doctor in the locality was also called to console her. We asked her if she had any relatives we could call. She shared a relative’s number, which we called,” Mr. Singh said.

The police was informed and a few hours later, an ambulance was called to take her to the hospital, Mr. Singh said. But the vehicle was allegedly not equipped to take COVID-19 patients. Therefore, it was sent back.

Shifted to hospital

Subsequently, around 6 a.m., the woman was shifted to a facility in Defence Colony. “I’ve been informed that she is stable. If the condition worsens, she’ll be shifted to a better facility,” said Mr. Singh, who added that the area was sanitised.

In April, three members of the aforementioned family, including a senior citizen, his wife and their son, were tested positive. The man passed away while his wife and son recovered. An FIR was registered against their security guard, who was allegedly present around the religious centre in Nizamuddin, which he hid from the family. He was later tested negative.