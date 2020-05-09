‘RWA cannot stop entry to doctors’

A day after the Residents’ Welfare Association of a society in Ghaziabad threatened to stop doctors and paramedical staff working Delhi from entering their residences in the society, the district administration has clarified that the association has no power to issue such an order.

Neel Padam Society’s RWA had issued the notice while referring to guidelines issued by the Ghaziabad Municipal Commissioner Dinesh Chander. The RWA had advised the doctors to find a temporary residence in Delhi during lockdown.

After the Indian Medical Association (IMA) intervened, the Ghaziabad Chief Medical Officer N.K. Gupta issued a clarification stating that the district administration had stated that it was advisable if frontline health staff working in Delhi, a red zone, could find accommodation in Delhi as a safety measure for their family and neighbours.

13 new cases

Before Lockdown 3.0, Ghaziabad was an orange zone but has seen a spike in cases over the last week. On Friday, the district reported 13 new cases, taking the tally to 133.

District president of the IMA V.B. Jindal, told The Hindu that the association took a strong objection to the order/advisory as it could generate a stigma against healthcare workers.

In a meeting on Friday, the district magistrate told the IMA that the advisory was not binding and was meant only for doctors and paramedical staff who are on COVID-19 duty. “He admitted that the advisory was poorly worded and created confusion,” said Dr. Jindal. Earlier, Col. (Retd.) Tejendra Pal Tyagi, chairman of the Federation of RWAs in Ghaziabad, agreed that the RWA had no right to issue such a notice to doctors.