Rush for PUCs as Transport Dept. starts anti-pollution drive

New Delhi

09 October 2021 01:20 IST

12 lakh text messages sent to vehicle owners

Vehicle owners in the city have started to queue up to get Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates. This comes after the Transport Department gradually stepped up enforcement against vehicles without PUCs and those causing visible pollution, in the run-up to winter.

Not having a valid PUC attracts a fine of ₹10,000, six months imprisonment or both.

According to the Transport Department, an average number of 10,000 PUCs were issued on a daily basis between August 10 and September 1 this year. This number jumped to a daily average of 15,000 per day between September 2 and 18 following news reports related to pollution.

“We have 56 dedicated enforcement teams which have been deployed to check PUCs of visibly polluting and overloaded vehicles. The department also started sending text messages to vehicle owners without valid PUCs to get them renewed,” said Ashish Kundra, Secretary and Commissioner, Transport. “As many as 12 lakh messages for renewal were sent to vehicle owners yesterday. In addition to continuing to send reminders, we will be intensifying our drive against invalid PUCs and polluting vehicles over the coming days,” Mr. Kundra added.