Rural population in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar demands vigorous interventions in different areas

April 10, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - JAIPUR

Different sections of the rural community in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district have demanded more vigorous interventions in different areas such as Public Distribution System, availability of guaranteed employment and the supply of subsidised fertilisers and cattle feeds. A study has pointed out that the one-size-fits-all schemes may not bring the desired results in the rural areas.

The study, titled “Women’s initiative for self-employment and empowerment”, was conducted recently by the Institute of Development Studies (IDS), Jaipur, in collaboration with the Society of Indian Institute for Rural Development as part of a corporate social responsibility initiative, ‘Mission Sunehra Kal’. The project, which initially covered rural women, later included other sections of population in its ambit.

The study has concluded that the interventions by development practitioners, researchers and civil society groups can bring changes in community participation and social viability of women, making a positive impact on social security of the rural populace. The researchers analysed effectiveness of the programmes for livelihood security, food and nutritional security and social security.

IDS-J Director Mohankumar S. said here that while the analysis of effectiveness of interventions in agriculture, dairying and employment of wage labourers was captured in the endline survey, the study had found that some of the government’s schemes were not popular among the sample population. As the subscription to these schemes was relatively low, the study called for identifying the factors and initiating action to extend benefit to more people.

The survey of over 2,600 households in 46 villages of the district was distributed across three categories of marginal farmers, livestock-dependent households and landless labourers. Crop production and dairying were made profitable in the areas where the interventions were made, while there was an increase in the average production in both rabi and kharif seasons for the marginal farmers.

More than 95% of the households of all the three categories received more than 80 days of employment in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in the villages where ‘Mission Sunehra Kal’ was implemented, against the State’s average of 50 days in a year. Besides, 80% to 95% of the farm produce, including pulses, were sold by the farmers, while the wheat was consumed in their own households.

Dr. Mohankumar said the major gaps identified during the year-long study included low number of milch animals affecting livelihood security and the lack of an arrangement to give loans on a low interest rate from the formal money market to farmers and wage labourers for a productive self-employment.

The rural households in Jhalawar demanded skills upgradation training as well as linkages with the State government’s ongoing programmes. The farmers also sought strengthening of marketing facilities for the farm produce in view of fluctuations in the prices of onion, garlic and oranges between the lean and peak seasons.

Dr. Mohankumar said an initiative for kitchen gardens could support the farmers growing vegetables, which could be procured at remunerative prices.

The study’s findings were discussed at a workshop at the IDS-J here earlier this week, where the participants laid emphasis on empowerment of marginalised sections through effective interventions. IDS-J Chairman Arvind Mayaram said the collaborative research projects like this would help in capacity building of the rural populace.