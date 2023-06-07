Rupani: Modi govt. replaced ‘despondency’ with ‘hope’

June 07, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - New Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijay Rupani on Tuesday said the Narendra Modi-led Centre replaced the sense of “despondency” that prevailed in the country during the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) rule with “hope”.

As part of the BJP’s 2024 Lok Sabha poll preparations, Mr. Rupani is in Delhi for the ‘Sampark Se Samarthan’ outreach campaign to take the Centre’s work to the people.

The former Gujarat Chief Minister is the campaign observer in Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi and East Delhi constituencies. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who will start his campaign on June 9, is the observer for New Delhi, South Delhi, North West Delhi and West Delhi seats.

Addressing the media with North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari and city BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, Mr. Rupani said, “The UPA government, in its 10-year rule under Manmohan Singh, did nothing and there was a sense of despondency as no decisions were being made and no work was done. The government was paralysed and the country suffered losses.”

Mr. Tiwari said many development works had been taken up in his constituency and several pending projects had been completed, including the Signature Bridge, increasing the capacity of the Harsh Vihar power transmission centre and connecting the area to the Delhi-Dehradun Expresway, among others.

