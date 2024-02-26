Running Delhi govt. no mean feat; BJP stalling works: Kejriwal

February 26, 2024 01:41 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged city residents to make INDIA bloc candidates win all seven Lok Sabha seats in the Capital and said it is no mean feat to run the government when the BJP has stalled works through the Centre-appointed Lieutenant-Governor.

“Give us all seven seats in Delhi, after that the L-G will not be able to stop any work,” he said while claiming that the BJP tried to stop works related to schools and hospitals in the city.

“I should get a Nobel Prize for running the government in the current circumstances,” Mr. Kejriwal said addressing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers at the party headquarters here.

Urging people to vote for INDIA bloc, he said by choosing the Opposition alliance over the BJP-led NDA in the general election, Delhi residents will have a protective net against the people “who are constantly on the lookout to create problems”.

“No L-G will then be able to harm the people of Delhi as we’ll have a strong representation in Parliament. I have barely seen any of the elected seven [BJP] representatives raising the real concerns of Delhi in Parliament so far,” the CM said.

He also urged people to gather outside houses of BJP leaders and burn inflated water bills on their doorstep, saying a plan for their one-time settlement was cleared by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in June last year but it could not be implemented as the BJP “stalled the implementation of the scheme through the L-G” and “issued threats” to bureaucrats.

He claimed that several officers have been told that they would arrested in false cases if they “brought the scheme before the Cabinet” for clearance.

The BJP “hates” city residents for choosing a commoner like him as their Chief Minister thrice, Mr. Kejriwal alleged.

“Now, the BJP is taking a revenge on people. I’m ready to give my life but I can’t see people of Delhi sad. Whatever atrocities the BJP commit on you, I will stand up as your wall against them,” he said.

‘Bid to divert attention’

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the AAP chief is a “master in the art of misleading people” and he has raked up the water bill issue just to divert public attention from corruption charges against his government.

He said the DJB has been mired in scams and the installation of faulty water meters has resulted in people getting inflated bills. “The BJP has no problem with the settlement of inflated water bills. The DJB should withdraw disputed bills,” the BJP leader said.

The CM had on Monday told the Assembly that a “serious constitutional crisis” has arisen as bureaucrats have refused to obey government orders.

