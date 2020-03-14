Rumour of 4-year-old being stabbed resulted in IB staffer’s murder: police

A rumour of a four-year-old child being stabbed to death by a Hindu mob during violent clashes in Chand Bagh allegedly triggered rage in Salman to stab IB staffer Ankit Sharma to death within minutes, said a police officer on Friday.

During interrogation, Salman alias Haseen, who has been arrested for murdering Ankit, has disclosed that he was in Mustafabad on February 25 when he heard about the child being stabbed to death by a Hindu mob in Chand Bagh. He got angered and picked up a knife from a sweet shop and reached near Tahir Hussain’s house in Chand Bagh where people from both sides were pelting stones at each other.

“Around 5 p.m., Salman heard that a Hindu man has been caught and taken near Tahir’s house. He also reached there, along with his friend Sameer, and they attacked Ankit with a knife. Salman stabbed Ankit in the stomach and thigh while Sameer hit him with a rod. Many others in the group also attacked Ankit and later dumped his body into the canal,” said a police officer.

Salman disposed of the murder weapon into the canal and went to his relatives’ house in Mustafabad. Fearing police action, he came out after two days and, along with Sameer, left the area for their respective homes in Sundar Nagari.

Police said that during investigation, they put the mobile phone of a local criminal Moosa on technical surveillance. From the call records of Moosa, they reached to Salman and his mobile phone was also put on surveillance. Salman had made a call to someone and he was heard referring “we punctured one man”.

“After we managed to establish that Salman was in Chand Bagh at the time when Ankit was murdered, he was picked up for questioning. He used to sell onions and came to Delhi in 2015 from Aligarh. We are verifying his criminal records,” said a police officer.