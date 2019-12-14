Rulebooks up in flames

June this year was the 22nd anniversary of New Delhi’s Uphaar Cinema fire that claimed 59 lives. It was one of the worst fire mishaps in the country. The Anaj Mandi fire that broke out last week, again in Delhi, came as a frightful reminder.

The devastating blaze in the residential building — that was being used a manufacturing unit for school bags, jackets, purses and hand-held plastic mirrors — claimed at least 43 lives. The narrow road in the cramped locality on Rani Jhansi Road meant only one fire engine could reach the trapped victims. The building did not have any fire safety equipment. Why was a residential building being used as a manufacturing unit?

Closer home, the fourth floor of a building in T. Nagar caught fire early last week. Thankfully, it occurred before employees had come in to work and there were no casualties or major loss to property.

Cause for alarm

Despite startling statistics on fire accident fatalities, authorities remain casual about such cases. In the immediate aftermath of an incident, investigations are launched, people are arrested, and relief funds declared for the affected, but very little is done to prevent these tragedies in the first place.

If we look at New Delhi alone, since 2000, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has regularly flagged the Capital for non-compliance of safety norms and under-equipped fire services, states a report on downtoearth.org.in).

The most recent Accidental Deaths & Suicides in India (ADSI) report is from 2015. Almost five years old, it states that a total of 18,450 fire accidents (causing 17,700 deaths) were reported that year and a cause-wise analysis revealed that 42.1% of the deaths were reported in residential buildings. The Down To Earth report also highlights that a 300% increase in cases of fire incidents was reported in commercial buildings between 2014 (179 cases) and 2015 (716 cases). Just 20 cities recorded 81% of the deaths due to building fires; and of the 20 cities, 14 are non-metros. If a latest report is prepared for 2020, one can only imagine the increase in accidents and fatalities.

Flouting building guidelines

In 2017, when a major portion of the seven-storied Chennai Silks building on Usman Road collapsed in a fire, there was no loss of life, but it took firemen over 30 hours to douse the flames. Like many other buildings in the bustling shopping hub of T Nagar, this structure was not only illegal, it had also violated several building norms. The remaining portion of the showroom was eventually razed, but why was such a prominent establishment allowed to come up illegally in the first place?

Standard building laws require fire safety infrastructure for both residential or commercial structures. The National Building Code of India, 2016, has guidelines that make air-handling units, exit signages, emergency lights, fire-resistant walls, and several other precautions, mandatory for buildings.

The code states a high-rise building must be provided with the following fire protection measures during construction: a dry riser of minimum 100 mm diameter pipe with hydrant outlets and a fire service inlet; drums of 2,000 litre capacity filled with water with two fire buckets on each floor; a water storage tank of minimum 20,000 litre capacity, etc. And these are supposed to be kept in working order at all times.

Blasts from the past

And who can forget the ill-fated Sri Krishna Primary School in Kumbakonam where 94 children lost their lives in a fire accident. Dry coconut leaves (used as firewood) caught fire in a thatched shed used as a noon meal kitchen, and the flames soon spread to the floor above.

The very first line of the report by the Justice K. Sampath Commission states that the ‘school was a death trap’. Just like the Anaj Mandi building, the school’s owners had actually taken permission for a residence. The lack of a licence, of provisions of ‘minimum amenities’ such as ventilation, light, toilets or drinking water, and the flouting of safety regulations were just a few of the inadequacies pointed out by the Commission. It said that ‘the authorities had been hoodwinked or purchased outright for allowing the management to run three schools where not even one could be run’.

The fire at Kolkata’s AMRI Hospital in 2011, the Meerut fire at a consumer fair in 2006, the Srirangam marriage hall blaze in 2004… the list is endless. As in the latest Delhi incident, all were caused due to sheer negligence and because officials turned a blind eye to the rule book. When will we learn?