Ruckus over committee formation, ‘sexist’ remark mars MCD House session  

November 30, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - New Delhi

Cong. accuses AAP councillor of making objectionable comments, stages sit-in at Mayor’s office; BJP flags stray dog menace; House clears proposal to install 11,000 CCTV cameras in schools 

Satvika Mahajan

The constitution of the 18-member standing committee is pending as both AAP and the BJP are fighting for control over it. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House proceedings on Wednesday were marred by ruckus, with the Opposition councillors demanding the constitution of the civic body’s Standing Committee even as members of the Congress accused an AAP councillor of making “sexist” remarks.

When reached for comment, AAP did not respond.

Amid the chaos, the House passed 18 proposals without any discussion, including the installation of 11,000 CCTV cameras in schools and the recruitment of 2,949 security guards and 3,640 sanitation workers.

As soon as the House proceedings started, the Opposition councillors started demanding the formation of the Standing Committee, the 18-member financial decision-making arm of the MCD whose constitution has been pending since the civic body election in December last year.

Both AAP and the BJP are fighting for control over the panel as it has executive powers to grant financial approval to projects worth over ₹5 crore.

Six members of the panel, three from AAP and BJP each, were elected by the MCD House in February after the mayoral election. Elections for the remaining 12 members, to be elected by ward committees and nominated members, are yet to be held.

The BJP members also raised slogans over the stray dog menace and “rising” dengue cases. They also rallied behind the woman councillor of the Congress, Shagufta Chaudhary Zubair, after she accused an AAP member of making objectionable remarks.

The Congress councillors also staged a sit-in outside Mayor Shelly Oberoi’s office and sought the recording of the House proceedings to identify the AAP member who allegedly made the remarks.

Ms. Zubair said someone from the ruling party passed the remarks while she was speaking on issues concerning her ward.

“If this is how elected leaders are treated inside the House, I fear for the women in the city,” the Chauhan Bangar ward councillor said.

