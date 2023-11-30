HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ruckus over committee formation, ‘sexist’ remark mars MCD House session  

Cong. accuses AAP councillor of making objectionable comments, stages sit-in at Mayor’s office; BJP flags stray dog menace; House clears proposal to install 11,000 CCTV cameras in schools 

November 30, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - New Delhi

Satvika Mahajan
The constitution of the 18-member standing committee is pending as both AAP and the BJP are fighting for control over it.

The constitution of the 18-member standing committee is pending as both AAP and the BJP are fighting for control over it. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House proceedings on Wednesday were marred by ruckus, with the Opposition councillors demanding the constitution of the civic body’s Standing Committee even as members of the Congress accused an AAP councillor of making “sexist” remarks.

When reached for comment, AAP did not respond.

Amid the chaos, the House passed 18 proposals without any discussion, including the installation of 11,000 CCTV cameras in schools and the recruitment of 2,949 security guards and 3,640 sanitation workers.

As soon as the House proceedings started, the Opposition councillors started demanding the formation of the Standing Committee, the 18-member financial decision-making arm of the MCD whose constitution has been pending since the civic body election in December last year.

Both AAP and the BJP are fighting for control over the panel as it has executive powers to grant financial approval to projects worth over ₹5 crore.

Six members of the panel, three from AAP and BJP each, were elected by the MCD House in February after the mayoral election. Elections for the remaining 12 members, to be elected by ward committees and nominated members, are yet to be held.

The BJP members also raised slogans over the stray dog menace and “rising” dengue cases. They also rallied behind the woman councillor of the Congress, Shagufta Chaudhary Zubair, after she accused an AAP member of making objectionable remarks.

The Congress councillors also staged a sit-in outside Mayor Shelly Oberoi’s office and sought the recording of the House proceedings to identify the AAP member who allegedly made the remarks.

Ms. Zubair said someone from the ruling party passed the remarks while she was speaking on issues concerning her ward.

“If this is how elected leaders are treated inside the House, I fear for the women in the city,” the Chauhan Bangar ward councillor said.

Related Topics

Delhi / civic infrastructure

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.