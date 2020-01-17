Ruckus outside hotel as many conned over job interviews

Around 300 people gathered outside a hotel near Connaught Place for an interview in an airline company only to realise that they have been conned. One person has been arrested in connection with the case.

A senior police officer said that the accused has been identified as Sanket Jha.

One of the victims, Sipra Singh, a resident of Noida, told the police that she saw an Instagram page called “Indianaviationjobs” and saw a post on the page which was linked to a job vacancy for cabin crew in “Yo-Air”. The page opened and she shared the necessary details. A few days later, she received a mail saying that she has been shortlisted and asked for more details which she filled and sent back.

Next, she received another mail asking to appear for a “management round in Delhi”. On Wednesday, Ms. Singh and several others reached the hotel to appear for the interview and according to Ms Singh, people from across the country had come for the interview. At the hotel, they were allegedly asked by Jha to pay ₹2.55 lakh. However, they got to know that there is no airline in Thailand by the name “Yo-Air” after which a ruckus followed and police were informed.

A case under Sections 420 and 34 was registered at Mandir Marg Police Station. The officer said that Jha, a resident of Mumbai, was arrested. Two women were identified, who joined the probe on Thursday. Their role is being probed, police said.